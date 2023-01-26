Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, an increase of 2,906.8% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 401,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,439. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,821,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

