Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, an increase of 2,906.8% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:RQI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 401,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,439. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
Featured Articles
