Coin98 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.48 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $52.88 million and $18.48 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.01342861 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006567 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015348 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035512 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.67 or 0.01663681 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper"

