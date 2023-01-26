Coin98 Reaches Market Cap of $53.00 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $53.00 million and $20.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.01339636 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006585 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015368 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00036120 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.03 or 0.01653199 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

