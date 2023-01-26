Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,626.46 or 0.07002204 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $9.74 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00406323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.55 or 0.28520853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587151 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

