Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,609.29 or 0.06984466 BTC on exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $15.91 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

