Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,418 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $70,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

