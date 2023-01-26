Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.37%.
Columbia Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLBK traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 98,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.26. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Insider Activity at Columbia Financial
In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial
About Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.