Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.37%.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBK traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 98,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.26. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial

About Columbia Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

