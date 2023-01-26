Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $111.60 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $129.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

