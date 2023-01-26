Commerce Bank Has $12.51 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

