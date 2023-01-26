Commerce Bank Has $13.20 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $142.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

