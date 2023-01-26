Commerce Bank Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

TGT stock opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

