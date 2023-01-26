Commerce Bank Sells 1,487 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,868,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in IQVIA by 77.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 552,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 241,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $226.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.