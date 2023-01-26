Commerce Bank Sells 4,397 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $24,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA stock opened at $292.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.43 and a 200-day moving average of $305.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

