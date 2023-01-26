Commerce Bank Sells 7,603 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

