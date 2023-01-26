Commerce Bank Sells 8,367 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $18,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

TT opened at $174.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.54. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $194.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

