comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Purchased by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. comScore accounts for 5.9% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 3.04% of comScore worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $25,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $34,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.06. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Paul Livek bought 150,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,107,713 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 550,157 shares in the company, valued at $814,232.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Paul Livek bought 150,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,107,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,026.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 441,871 shares of company stock worth $593,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on comScore to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

