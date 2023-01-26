Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.26 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Concentrix in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $140.00 on Thursday. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Concentrix by 57.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 69.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

