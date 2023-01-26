Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.70 million-$168.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.52 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.58–$0.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 13,682,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

