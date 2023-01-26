Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 517,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

