Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,324.78

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2,324.78 and last traded at C$2,323.00, with a volume of 11376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,320.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSU. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,380.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2,158.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,050.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.23 billion and a PE ratio of 74.71.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$16.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.32 by C($1.34). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 76.4100039 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $1.363 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

