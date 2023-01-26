Contrasting Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Safe-T Group and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group -85.00% -58.15% -42.84% Alteryx -44.55% -103.88% -16.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe-T Group and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group $10.28 million 0.91 -$13.13 million ($4.17) -0.69 Alteryx $536.14 million 6.82 -$179.68 million ($4.77) -11.10

Volatility & Risk

Safe-T Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe-T Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Safe-T Group and Alteryx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alteryx 0 5 8 0 2.62

Safe-T Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,045.10%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $72.31, indicating a potential upside of 36.62%. Given Safe-T Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than Alteryx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alteryx beats Safe-T Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization. The company also provides Proxy solutions consisting of static and dynamic residential proxy network cloud services, data center proxy network cloud services, and data collection API cloud services; Proxy-in-a-Box, an on-premise solution of private proxy access network for customers who wish to deploy and maintain their own proxy network; and Premium dedicated static residential proxies, a solution that creates a dedicated static IP for each user. It offers its products through resellers, distributors, and internet service providers. The company serves finance, healthcare, and retail sectors; and government agencies, commercial and online companies, and educational institutions. Safe-T Group Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

