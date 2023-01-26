Cormark Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$65.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 91,248.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The company has a market cap of C$38.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.97.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

