Cormark Cuts Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Down 0.1 %

AD.UN stock opened at C$17.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.61. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.61 and a 12 month high of C$20.77. The company has a market cap of C$798.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

