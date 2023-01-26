Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 556.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 125,001 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Trading Down 0.1 %

TRON traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,866. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

