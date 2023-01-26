Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEV. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

