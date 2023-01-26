Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $495.43. 100,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

