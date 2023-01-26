Cowa LLC Acquires Shares of 2,609 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $554,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

