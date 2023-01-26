Cowa LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 39.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.84%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Further Reading

