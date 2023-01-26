Cowa LLC Invests $159,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Cowa LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $26.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

