Cowa LLC Invests $178,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 855,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,913,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW opened at $228.38 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

