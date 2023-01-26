Cowa LLC Invests $56,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 175,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 30.2% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Marriott International by 96.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $172.33 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

