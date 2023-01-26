Cowa LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.31 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71.

