Cowa LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,213,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $88.86 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,297,285 shares of company stock valued at $172,508,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.03.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

