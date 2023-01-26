Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

