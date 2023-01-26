Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

EE opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $803.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

