Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 645 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.83.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

