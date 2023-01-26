Cowa LLC Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 42.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Spire by 38.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 350.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 36.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE:SR opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.97 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

