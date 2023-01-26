Cowa LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

