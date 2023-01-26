Cowa LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cowa LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $120.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48.

