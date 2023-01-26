Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 277,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

