Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $5.23 Million in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,209,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Societal CDMO makes up 3.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Societal CDMO at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCTL. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth about $3,236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Societal CDMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SCTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.
Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.
