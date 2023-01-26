Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises 0.8% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Barclays cut their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $110.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

