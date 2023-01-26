Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 9,350 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NLY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 972,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

