Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $150.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

HES stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $157.89.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

