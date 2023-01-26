Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $150.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.
Hess Stock Performance
HES stock opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $157.89.
Insider Transactions at Hess
In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after acquiring an additional 646,455 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
