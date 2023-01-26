Credit Suisse Group Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $240.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $243.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Shares of UNP opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

