Credit Suisse Group Raises Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $106.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

