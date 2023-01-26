Credit Suisse Group Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $84.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $88.20 on Monday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

