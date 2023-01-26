Credit Suisse Group Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $85.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

