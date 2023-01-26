Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Crexendo Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Crexendo

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In related news, Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,616 shares in the company, valued at $639,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $35,367 and sold 64,040 shares worth $133,087. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 32,572 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

