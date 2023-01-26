CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $625.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 127,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 650,767 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.